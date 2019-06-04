Aidan Hutchinson attended Divine Child HS in Dearborn, Mich. (Photo by Brandon Brown)

Today's 'Attack Each day' podcast was split up into two segments, with Athletic Director Warde Manuel present for the first portion to discuss the Juwan Howard hire, while former U-M All-American Chris Hutchinson (the father of current Michigan sophomore defensive end Aidan) joined for the second half to talk about his son and the path he took to Ann Arbor. Head coach Jim Harbaugh was also present for both sessions, and shared his thoughts on Howard and the younger Hutchinson's tenure so far at Michigan.

Jim Harbaugh, on Juwan Howard and Warde Manuel:

"Juwan has six years of professional coaching experience, but it may as well be 12 — it's basically doubled in pro sports. "You always reflect on your playing days, so he has a wealth of experience and you can tell he's a leader. "I didn't want to be hired at Michigan just because I went to school here, but because I was the best person for the job. "This isn't just another job or even a dream job — it's personal, and you have to see it succeed because it's your family. It's not another stop along the way, but instead an extra effort you want to put in. "The support we get from Warde is unmatched — you'd expect that from football, but I also get the same feedback from the other coaches. "Warde hasn't hired all of us, but he has supported us all in a big way. We've all been very happy under Warde's leadership."

Warde Manuel, on Juwan Howard:

"We want people like you (Harbaugh), who are passionate about this place and know what Michigan is about in every aspect. "Everybody is going to be a coach for the first time in their career, and although that can be nerve wracking, I'm looking forward to it. "I'll be more engaged to make sure Juwan has everything he needs — I'll be available to him and to everybody else as well. "Did I want to search for a new coach at this point in time? No. Given that I had to do it though, I took it on and just went after it. "I wanted Juwan to know what kind of colleagues he has in this department and how much support they have for him. "I couldn't have a better group of coaches leading our program."

Chris Hutchinson:

"[Former Dallas Cowboys head coach] Tom Landry once said seventh grade was the right time for kids to start playing tackle football, and that's when we let Aidan start playing. "It's just a personal opinion of mine, but their bodies are starting to mature at that age and that made seventh grade perfect. "I'm from Texas, and decided to stay in Michigan once I moved up here. The cold is just like the heat in Texas — they're equal opposites. "I liked the cold and the four seasons, and that's why I stuck around. Plus, I met my wife — who went to Divine Child High School — here, and her family was from the area. "As for Aidan's recruiting process, I made it clear to him that it had to be his choice and that he had to feel comfortable wherever he went. "I told him I would take him on as many recruiting trips as long as he could honestly see himself playing football there. "I expect a lot from Aidan, and I can see his improvement from last year. "He looks a lot stronger and is more comfortable — I can't wait for him to hopefully have a starting role and take this defense by the horns. "[My wife] Melissa and I met with [new defensive line coach] Shaun Nua, and he brings so much enthusiasm and the kids have really bought in. "Aidan can't say enough good things about him. You have to have a lot of passion to play football, and Coach Nua embodies that perfectly."

Jim Harbaugh, on Aidan Hutchinson: