Videos: U-M's Players Fired Up After The Blowout, Harbaugh Pleased As Well
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh was pretty enthusiastic after his club's 44-10 blowout of MSU this afternoon, calling it an all-around good win.
Several of his players were fired up too, especially senior safety Josh Metellus.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh
Sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell and senior safety Josh Metellus
Senior viper Khaleke Hudson
Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get FREE Gear Too! (click here for details)
Senior quarterback Shea Patterson and junior receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook