Michigan's spring trip next year hasn't yet been revealed, but is expected to occur in the U.S. and have a military theme. (Nate Schoenle's Twitter Account)

Today's 'Attack Each day' podcast featured U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh, recruiting coordinator Matt Dudek, and South Africa trip donor Stephen Eisenberg and his wife, Nicole, as they each recapped their experiences during last week's overseas trip. The quartet only discussed the first half of the journey (Cape Town, Table Mountain, etc.), and will recap the second half (Johannesburg) during next week's podcast. We have the highlights below:

Jim Harbaugh:

"This trip was different than the past ones we've taken because it was more active — there was a lot more exercise and getting outdoors. "We were blown away by the scenery, because it was the kind of scenery you wait your whole life to see. "Cape Town was like San Diego and San Francisco smashed together, in that they're all right on the water with mountains in the background. They're both warm in the day and a little chilly at night. "We learned about the corruptness of Apartheid and the foundation of unjustness it was built upon, which is why it only lasted 35-40 years. "A government that is wrong and unjust cannot survive — it can for a few decades, but you don't see one go past 100 years. "We also met with some rugby coaches for an hour during the trip, but it just wasn't enough time. "We learned about tackling and got into some good conversations with them — [safeties/special teams coach] Chris Partridge and [running backs coach] Jay Harbaugh had some amazing talks with their coaches, and discussed what positions our players would play if they took up rugby. "There's an ocean that separates us, but everyone just seems to know what to do once you put the ball — whether it be a football, soccer ball or rugby ball — out there. "The cable car we took up to Table Mountain was like a ski lift — it does a complete 360 rotation while on the way up. "Table Mountain can be seen from all parts of Cape Town, and the scenery once you get up there is the kind you wait your whole life to see. "Both the Indian Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean can be seen from the top of it."

Stephen Eisenberg:

"We felt the trip was an incredible experience for the kids once Jim explained what he wanted to do and what it would be like for them in South Africa. "The educational process goes beyond the classroom here at Michigan with the opportunities Jim provides for the kids. "The looks on the student's faces during the trip proved they couldn't believe they were actually in South Africa, and several actually came up to me and thanked me, explaining they couldn't believe the time they were having."



Nicole Eisenberg:

"The trip provided the team with so much diversity, and allowed them to see a different type of life experience most people don't have a chance to see. "Each student went into Nelson Mandela's cell and had their picture taken. One of them wanted their picture taken with the cell doors closed, and another player said no because it would've been disrespectful — these kids are completely bonded together as friends and teammates. "I actually wanted to bungee jump off of Table Mountain, but that apparently wasn't on the schedule. "We got a chance to see ostriches chasing [tight ends coach] Sherrone Moore's wife, Kelly, and that was one of the funniest parts of the trip."

