Michigan's 2019 season will kick off on Aug. 31 against Middle Tennessee State. (AP Images)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh had two special guests on today's 'Attack Each day' podcast episode, first joined by fifth-year senior defensive end Mike Danna (who transferred in from CMU), and then by football administrator and [Athletic Director] Warde Manuel's right-hand man, Doug Gnodtke. Danna first explained why he chose to transfer to Michigan, while Gnodtke discussed the overseas trips Michigan takes every spring, revealing a few potential future destinations in the process.

Jim Harbaugh, on Mike Danna:

"He was one of the top defensive ends in college football last year, and his numbers on Pro Football Focus were outstanding. "[Tight ends coach] Sherrone Moore [who was at CMU before coming to Michigan] raved about him, so we decided to throw our hat in the ring when he transferred. "We knew Mike was good, but he's doing better than advertised so far. His work ethic has been outstanding, and he's on a mission to make both himself and Michigan great. "He's a dude in the workouts, as Don Brown would say. Mike moves exceptionally well, and has more power than we thought — he's under-promising and over-delivering right now. "Mike is the only player we brought in as a transfer in this class, because we thought he was special and could really help our team — we're happy he chose to be a Wolverine. "What I feel best about him right now is how he wants to make both Michigan and himself great."

Mike Danna, Explaining why he Transferred to Michigan:

"I pride myself on being a hard worker and separating myself from the pack — on the field, in the wright room and in the classroom. "CMU originally offered me my junior year of high school, and that was my only offer for a while. "I then broke my leg my senior year, and they stuck with me while a lot of other schools backed off.

"I figured one more year of college football at a prestigious program like Michigan would be icing on the cake. "It wasn't a long decision process, because it's always been a dream of mine to play football at Michigan. "My eggs were all in one basket when U-M came calling, and it's an honor and a pleasure to be here. "It was a 2.5-hour drive for my family to watch me play at CMU but only 45 minutes for them here, so they're happy that I've finally found a home. "The strength staff here has been excellent and I love the workouts. I walk out every day feeling like I can run through a wall, because the strength coaches holds us to such a high standards, and everybody exceeds them — we all have the mentality of being the best. "I've only been here for about two weeks so far, but it feels like I've been here for years because of how nice everyone has been. "I can't even imagine what that feeling will be like coming out of that tunnel and onto the field for the first time. "I'll also be wearing No. 4 at Michigan. I wore No. 7 last year, but [senior viper] Khaleke Hudson currently has it."

Doug Gnodtke, Discussing the Overseas Trips and why he Loves Working at Michigan:

"Maybe we could hit every continent on our overseas trips. Do we create a rotation, where we visit South Africa every four years? "We've also talked about China, Japan and Peru. "When I travel to meetings, other people think it's both awesome and crazy that we do it. "The thought of taking 150 people to the other side of the world is something they can't believe we're able to pull off. "It's something new here every day at Michigan. It's surreal being involved in all these different things, like working with Coach [Jim Harbaugh] and seeing former players I grew up watching return. "We're working for the greater good here, and it's important to leave this place better than we found it."

Jim Harbaugh, on Potential Future Spring Destinations: