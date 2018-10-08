Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is preparing his team for the meat of the schedule. He talked Monday about Wisconsin, some of his players and more …

We tackle his comments in News and Views format.

NEWS: Wisconsin, the nation’s No. 10 team according to the coaches, comes to Michigan Saturday night. The Wolverines have lost three of the last four to the Badgers, four of the last six.

HARBAUGH: “Both sides of the ball, they’re really good on both lines … they’re a physical team. We’re going through that right now … right now it looks very difficult.”

VIEWS: U-M has to control the Badgers’ running game to prevent the Badgers from shortening the game and staying in control. Running back Jonathan Taylor is a beast.

But they’ve also got to be wary of quarterback Alex Hornibrook. He’s a pocket guy and he’s not a world beater, having thrown for 963 this year, but he’s capable and has played a lot of games. His come from behind win at Iowa was impressive.