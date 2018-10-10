Michigan fifth-year senior Chase Winovich spent much of last Saturday’s win over Maryland watching the Terps run away from him. He finished with only two tackles as a result, well off his season pace.

That probably won’t be the case Saturday when Wisconsin comes to town. For one, junior end Rashan Gary will be back after missing a game with injury, and the Badgers will have to contend with him, too. Second — Wisconsin annually boasts an outstanding offensive line, and rarely backs down from anyone.



Winovich told 97.1 The Ticket, Detroit he hopes the Badgers test him.

"It does motivate me,” Winovich said of all the talk about Wisconsin’s line. “I heard the same thing last year, and I heard the same thing about Ohio State. I personally love the smoke. I hope they run to my side every single time.

"I hope they see some kinks in my game and bring it all to my side and we can test how great they are, because I see it on film. They have been a dominant force in Big Ten football, so we’re looking forward to kind of putting them to the test.”

It would be a big one for them. Winovich has arguably been the Wolverines’ MVP through six games, having notched 10.5 tackles for loss and three sacks among his 35 stops.

“Chase has been an animal this season. I don’t really like to use human to animal analogies, but he’s been great, just doing so many things,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “He’s a catalyst … plays every play all out. Bo used to have a saying, every man on every play. Chase is living that.”

Most of the time last Saturday was spent chasing plays to the other side of the field. He still made one big one, catching a running back from the back side.

"I charted the plays. They ran to my side once, I think, excluding jet sweeps," Winovich said. "That’s the first thing I said to Coach [Matt] Canada (Maryland's interim head coach and offensive coordinator). I said, 'I wish you would have ran to my side more.'

“I embrace that. For me, I’ve always been that chip-on-the-shoulder guy.”

Some of his teammates are still learning how to play with that enthusiasm, though most have been outstanding. The Wolverines are No. 1 in the nation in total defense, after all.

This will be a different test, however, and one that could be tougher if the rest of the line doesn't heal up in a hurry. Gary is expected back, but redshirt sophomore and interior lineman Mike Dwumfour is banged up.

"I expect them to go, and they expect themselves to go," Winovich said. "They’re obviously battling through some injury stuff that I don’t know the full extent of, so it’s tough me to comment on. Regardless, it’s always been the culture here — next man up. If they’re not there, someone’s obviously going to have to take their place.

"That’s the great thing about this defensive line that I think is different than last year, where we have guys that can do that. We have guys that are experienced enough that they can step up and fill those roles, and it will be a good challenge for us … I think we have the crew to do it."