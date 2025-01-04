Clemson DT Tre Williams transfers to Michigan

Clemson DT Tre Williams has transferred to Michigan.
Williams has already had five seasons but was granted an injury redshirt for last season.
He has dealt with injuries throughout his time at Clemson, in the 2020, 2021, and 2023 seasons, forcing him to only contribute in a rotational role before this season.
This season, he played in all 14 games and started three. Williams had 14 tackles, including three for a loss and two sacks.
At 6'2, 315 lbs, Williams would be a good depth piece for the 3T with Trey Pierce and Ike Iwunnah.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky