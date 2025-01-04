Published Jan 4, 2025
Clemson DT Tre Williams transfers to Michigan
circle avatar
Trevor McCue  •  Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
Twitter
@trevormccue

Clemson DT Tre Williams has transferred to Michigan.


Williams has already had five seasons but was granted an injury redshirt for last season.

He has dealt with injuries throughout his time at Clemson, in the 2020, 2021, and 2023 seasons, forcing him to only contribute in a rotational role before this season.

This season, he played in all 14 games and started three. Williams had 14 tackles, including three for a loss and two sacks.

At 6'2, 315 lbs, Williams would be a good depth piece for the 3T with Trey Pierce and Ike Iwunnah.

---

