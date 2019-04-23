Adam Schefter was a freshman at U-M in 1985, and wrote for the Michigan Daily during his time there. AP Images

ESPN NFL analyst/reporter Adam Schefter joined this week's 'Attack Each day' Harbaugh podcast to discuss the NFL draft and U-M's top prospects in it. He gave a projection on where he thinks each guy will go, while also explaining the best and worst case scenarios for defensive end Rashan Gary.

Jim Harbaugh:

"As a player [getting drafted], my thought was how I'll have a new city to live in after the weekend. I wanted to make whichever team chose me great, and there was a calmness about that. "I'm excited for our guys looking to make that journey. They'll have opportunities to be NFL players, and teams will be lucky to have them. "I've seen our guys working out around the building for the last four months, so it'll be nice knowing what their next path is."

Adam Schefter:

"Gary could go as high as No. 6 to the Giants, but then there are other GMs telling me they need to do more work on him in case he slides to them in the 20s. I would guess Devin Bush will go before Rashan Gary, because that just seems to be the sense I'm getting. "You could put Gary anywhere though because he has so much upside, and all it takes is one team who likes him. "Beauty is in the eye of the beholder — I've had some teams tell me that the guys who go No. 18 through No. 32 will be ones who some teams had second or third-round grades on. "Players get themselves into the first round of the draft though — I don't believe agents determine where players go, and I think players go where they're supposed to. "Like I said, Gary could go as high as No. 6 to the Giants, but I don't think he slides much beyond 15. "Bush goes anywhere between 10 and 15. "[Chase] Winovich goes bottom of the first round, or early to mid-second. "[David] Long is maybe a third-rounder. "[Karan] Higdon is a fourth or fifth-rounder and will make a roster and have an impact. "I haven't heard much about [Zach] Gentry, so I can't really give a projection."

Jim Harbaugh: