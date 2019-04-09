Four-star wide receiver Cornelius Johnson hails from Greenwich, Conn. Claude Johnson's Twitter Account

This week's 'Attack Each day' Harbaugh podcast was not a new episode, but instead featured some of the best segments over the past several months from the parents of Michigan's 2019 football signees. Several of the parents have joined the program to discuss their respective son's decisions and how happy they are to their kids at Michigan, and this week's episode rounded up the best highlights into one feature.

Claude Johnson, Father of Wide Receiver Cornelius Johnson:

"I had gotten my Master's Degree at Stanford, so for the longest time, I wanted Cornelius to go there too. I always told himself I wouldn't tell him that, though, unless he asked — it never even got to that point. "It came down to five schools and then eventually two, and I could tell Cornelius was really struggling with his decision. "The best choice for him was turning out to be Michigan, and I was sold on U-M at that point as well, even before the official visit there. "When we finally took our trip to Ann Arbor, he hadn't told us yet about his decision and had kept it quiet the whole time. "After the trip, though, he told us it had been Michigan all along."

Ben Hall, Father of Running Back Zach Charbonnet:

"Zach just doesn't seek attention. When he began his Twitter account, we talked about the value of others talking about you instead of talking about yourself. "He wasn't a kid who tweeted out his offers and talked about them, and it's in his nature just to get in the weight room and prove himself — he doesn't want any undue praise. "We took an unofficial visit to Michigan last March and we told him on the flight he needed to start thinking about where he was going to go. He said he had the gut feel about Michigan on the flight home from Ann Arbor. "Zach came back again in June for the official visit, and knew where he wanted to go from that point forward. "He liked their business school and the family atmosphere at Michigan, and also connected with Jay Harbaugh in a way he didn't connect with position coaches at other schools."

Gary McNamara, Father of Quarterback Cade McNamara:

"It was crystal clear how Coach Harbugh had such a respect and a love for Michigan, and I didn't get that feel on any other trips. "You can just feel it at U-M, and nobody has to talk about it or even tell you — you can just feel it. Everyone talks about culture and family, but very few actually achieve it — you guys achieve it. "I pray and thank God every day that Cade is there. [My wife] Nicole and I are genuinely happy for him that he gets to do this."

Chris Hinton, Father of Defensive Tackle Chris Hinton:

"Chris loves to compete and lead, and that's the kind of kid Michigan is getting. "He wanted to commit to U-M right after Coach Harbaugh offered him, but we told him to slow down and go through the process first. "We came up with a list of schools we felt comfortable with, and the staff at Michigan did a great job the entire time of recruiting him. My wife and I felt good with U-M the whole time. "As a parent, there are some cool, down to Earth other parents in this 2019 class who I'm looking forward to hanging out with on Saturdays after games. "I spent time with Cornelius Johnson's parents down in Texas, and those are the kind of people you want your kids hanging around with."

Jason Velazquez, Father of Viper Joey Velazquez:

"Joey first committed to Ohio State for baseball right after his freshman year of high school, but had always wanted to play football in college. "He told his little brothers about it, so they made his Hudl film one night and sent it out, and Coach Harbaugh saw it and called DeSales and offered him a place at Michigan. "Joey actually had a hip pointer going into his junior year that was going to keep him out eight weeks. He got himself back before the first game though and only missed two weeks, and somehow got himself ready to go."

Drago Turner, Father of Cornerback D.J. Turner: