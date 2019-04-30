Michigan departs for South Africa this week. (Lon Horwedel)

Pulitzer Prize winning photographer David Turnley — who is also a close friend of the Harbaugh family and the Michigan football program — joined this week's 'Attack Each day' podcast to discuss his past experiences as a walk-on on the U-M football team and what the University has meant to him. Harbaugh also chimed in and recalled some of his favorite experiences with Turnley, including past satellite camps and overseas trips.

Jim Harbaugh, on This Year's NFL Draft:

"I watched or followed every pick on my phone. I'm thrilled for Devin Bush going 10th overall and Rashan Gary going 12th — I actually texted Don Brown during it regarding how we had two of our guys go in the top-12. "Chase Winovich and David Long both went in the third round, and those are great situations for each of them. It was exciting to see Zach Gentry go in the fifth round to the Steelers. "The teams who drafted our guys guys each had nice messages as well. "All the players who signed free agent deals are also in exciting opportunities."

David Turnley, Recalling his Time at Michigan:

"I was honored to be a brief walk-on for Michigan in 1973, and Jack Harbaugh was the defensive backs coach at the time. "He actually spearheaded my journalism career when he told me I probably wasn't going to see the field much. "My claim to fame was when Gary Moeller once stopped an Oklahoma drill in practice and shouted to the team, 'If we all hit like this young man [referring to me], we'll have a [heck] of a team this year!' "The brief time I spent with the quality of players I had the honor of rubbing shoulders with has stayed with me. "I was proud to come to Michigan from Indiana because of the tradition — football is obviously an important part of why people come here, but it also produces outstanding men, presidents and CEOs. "I learned a lot about Jim from watching interviews when he first came here, and I was impressed with the way he fielded questions and avoided topics he didn't want to talk about. "I can't speak highly enough about the Harbaugh family — I feel like I'm with my own family when I'm with them. "I was actually in Paris teaching one summer, and there's a picture in the first book we did together I absolutely love of Jim and [his wife] Sarah praying together in Notre Dame Cathedral."

Jim Harbaugh, Discussing David Turnley: