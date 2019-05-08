Michigan is taking a safari trip today. (Michigan Football Twitter Account)

Several Michigan coaches — including Jim Harbaugh — briefly checked in from South Africa on the weekly 'Attack Each day' podcast to provide their early impressions of Cape Town and the South African landscape. Meanwhile, Jack Harbaugh, Jackie Harbaugh and Joani Crean (all still in the United States) discussed Mother's Day and reminisced for the rest of the segment.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh:

"It's unique here and has beaches, oceans, cities and mountain ranges. "I watched a lot of movies, worked on my computer and napped on the plane flight over here. It was nice to have some 'me' time."

Recruiting coordinator Matt Dudek:

"I watched about five movies on the plane flight over, but dozed off during all of them. "I felt like an infant, because all I did was eat, go to the bathroom and sleep."

Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis:

"Cape Town is amazing and beautiful. It's right against the water and mountains are the first thing you see when you wake up, so you're kind of like a kid in a candy store.

"All our guys are talking about is how beautiful this place is, and how thankful they are to be on this trip. "This is a time for them to bond and be around their teammates, and they're taking advantage of it."

Tight ends coach Sherrone Moore:

"I watched a lot of movies on the flight and slept as much as I could. Creed 2 was the best movie I watched, and Equalizer 2 was up there as well. "My wife didn't get to come last year, so she's blessed to be here this time around."

Junior center Cesar Ruiz:

"I watched six movies on the plane, all of which were mostly children's movies. "I'm most looking forward to seeing a lion up close and personal on this trip — I have to see one before I leave, and I want to be able to feel its breath."

Donor Stephen Eisenberg:

"The experience of taking these kids to a place like this is magical and is unbelievable for team building. "To have a successful team in any line of business or work, you have to have an experience together you can build on."

Jack Harbaugh:

"Every youngster who comes through a coaching program is part of the extended family. "When you get a phone call from a former player talking about a new job or something we had said something to them along the way, that's a sign of extended parenting."

Jackie Harbaugh:

"We're blessed to be mothers. The fact that this holiday happens in the spring signifies new life and a continuation of growth, and that's what Mother's Day is all about. "You don't realize how much of a blessing it is until you have your first child, and after all the trial and error you've been through growing up. "Jack and I are so fortunate because all three of our three kids have also become good parents with responsible children."

Joani Crean: