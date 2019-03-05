Joey Velazquez plans to play both football and baseball at Michigan. Brandon Brown

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh had two special guests today on his weekly podcast, in former Wolverine and NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Ty Law … and Jason Velazquez, the father of U-M freshman viper Joey Velazquez. Law discussed what led him to U-M out of high school, while the latter also talked about the journey his son took to Michigan. We have the highlights below:

Ty Law, on Being an Honorary Captain for Michigan's Oct. 5 Game Against Iowa:

"I would be honored. We'll make it a great homecoming and whoop some Iowa [butt]. I am honored, and will definitely be there! "I cannot wait, because I haven't had a chance to get back as much as I'd like. "I have no hops right now because my back is killing me, but I want to get it taken care of so I can touch that banner. "I'm embedded in the University and talk to Charles Woodson all the time about doing business up there. "I actually have a son who plays quarterback, and all he wants to do is play at Michigan someday — he has it in his mind that he'll be a Wolverine."

Ty Law, on Being Drafted by the Patriots:

"I always felt that whatever team I went to, I would win. Three Super Bowls is something you can only dream of though. "There was actually a point where I thought I was going to the Lions — they told me they'd pick me, but they took Luther Ellis instead and I went three picks later. Did I know where New England was at the time? Absolutely not. "I was just so happy to get drafted, and it was part of God's plan — everything happens the way it's supposed to. "I'm so happy Coach Parcells and New England took a chance on me, and I wanted to bust my butt wherever I wound up. I was not doing to be a disappointment."

Ty Law, on why he Chose Michigan out of High School:

"I had actually committed to Georgia Tech originally, but as I thought about it more, I didn't want to leave my grandfather. "MSU came to visit me at one point and told me I might not get to play at Michigan because of another great DB they had, and I kicked them out of my living room immediately. "I decided to go to Michigan so my grandfather could see me play five or six games on TV, and I also wanted to beat the heck out of MSU for what they said to me. "The education at Michigan also guaranteed me a job someday in case I didn't make it in the pros. "It was the best decision I ever made and I never looked back. "My grandfather told me I'd be set for life with the U-M education, and he had a lot of influence in me choosing them. It all worked out for a reason."

Jason Velazquez, on how Joey's Recruitment Took off:

"He had been committed to Ohio State for baseball, but always loved football. "His little brothers made his hudl film one weekend and a day later, Coach Harbaugh and his staff saw it and called DeSales and offered him a place at Michigan. "It was a off and running from there. "The kid doesn't stop — he's always working out and exercising. He is constantly getting after it and competing — it's his M.O."

Jim Harbaugh, on why he Pursued Joey Velazquez:

"We liked how versatile he was, and our first thought was how he was a better version of [fifth-year senior viper] Jordan Glasgow from what we saw athletically. And Glasgow has made himself a heck of a special teams player and viper. "Joey came to our camp and competed like the dickens, and was also at our Cincinnati satellite camp. "He had a double-header in baseball that day, had the game-winning hit and came back to the camp and won the MVP of the defensive backs. I love two-sport athletes."

Jason Velazquez, on Joey's Recent Trip to Ann Arbor:

"He spent some time on campus last weekend and got to bond with a lot of the guys who are already here. "Joey wanted to get used to the Michigan winter, and went to church with [freshman quarterback] Cade [McNamara] and [freshman defensive end] Gabe [Newburg] on Sunday. "They also went to the basketball game and hung out at the Schembechler facility afterward. "Joey interacted with a lot of the older guys on the team as well, and they told him how things are going to be here and what to expect. "He could really sense the family atmosphere."

Jim Harbaugh, on a Text Joey Velazquez Sent him the Night Before he Signed: