The group discussed the additions that have been made to the surrounding buildings as a result of the remodel, focusing on U-M's state of the art weight room.

Jim and Jack Harbaugh were joined on this week's 'Attack Each day' podcast by Kris Barnes and Marty Lewis, two of the key contributors in Schembechler Hall's massive renovation project.

"It started three years ago when we identified things that needed to be upgraded, and the weight room was first. That was Phase 1, and it included taking the first 40 yards of Oosterbaan Fieldhouse and turning it into the biggest weight room in the country — 30,000 square feet of brand new weight room.

"It also saved $10 million by using the first 40 yards.

"Phase 2 was the new training room, and that's in the footprint of the old weight room. It's a brand new training room and nutrition center with a sauna and steam room.

"We also have new doctor offices, so we'll be able to have appointments — dental and vision — right here for the players.

"A total facelift for Schembechler Hall is being completed over the next few weeks, and what strikes me the most is how much better the finished product looks than the computer generated version you originally see.

"The weight room has been a huge factor in the development of our team. It's all precision — the weights are lined up perfectly and the people there are what make it all go.

"When you put 140 guys in there, the entire weight room has no problem handling it — the doors can slide open easily onto our outdoor glass fields and the team loves being there. It's a place to gather, train, get better, or even blow off some steam on the basketball courts.

"On the way from the locker room to the weight room, I originally had the idea of mimicking the process of walking out of the stadium tunnel — that tunnel has always been there and has stood the test of time.

"Marty Lewis and the workers did a great job of making it truly feel like the tunnel, down to a gate.

"We also want to keep the tradition of this building and recognize the donors who provided money for the original.

"We've also talked about having our own kitchen here, and we're going to save money by cutting down on our food waist."