Michigan Wolverines Football: Jim Harbaugh Says Cade McNamara Is QB1

His quest as it pertains to this year's schedule starts with a Sept. 4 opener against Western Michigan, and quarterback Cade McNamara appears to be the quarterback who will lead them on the first part of the ascent.

INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday from Big Ten Media Day in Indianapolis that his desire to win a championship at Michigan is higher than ever, noting they're going to beat Ohio State and the rivals or "die trying." He likened it to reaching the apex of a mountain he climbed with his daughter this summer, noting the gene was in both of them to keep going until they got there.

"Being able to move the team, to be able to put points on the board, drives, good at 11 on 11 football .... making everybody else around you better. That's what we look for in a quarterback," Harbaugh said. "Somebody that takes command ... a 12th man trying to put guys in position to be successful. The quarterback is the straw stirring the drink."

McNamara was the No. 1 stirrer coming out of fall, though frosh J.J. McCarthy also made strides.

"Right now, Cade is doing a tremendous job. He played in some games last year and did really well," Harbaugh continued. "He went through spring practice and was outstanding. He's No. 1 going into fall camp.

"You talk about taking the reins and leadership; that's something he has done. He has been that guy the entire spring, training this summer. It's by example, taking other guys with him. He's a fiery competitor, has got that gene that he must win at all times."

He showed it in a few drives against Wisconsin and then at Rutgers, when he led a comeback from 17 down with 267 yards and four scores in a triple overtime win.

McCarthy appears to be the future, but McNamara remains a step ahead.

"J.J. has some of those very same qualities," Harbaugh said. "He did an excellent job in spring practice. He's fighting, has the athletic ability and arm talent to get it done, but Cade is not letting him take it away. That's probably the best thing for our team and J.J. and all of us. That's where we stand, as I see it, at quarterback."

Dan Villari could provide some help in a Taysom Hill (New Orleans) running-type way, he added, noting he's also improving his passing.

"He's a big, strong, good athlete, improving his throwing mechanics, accuracy and velocity. He's getting to point where he can make all the throws very effectively, as well," Harbaugh said. "I want to see him contribute on special teams, as well. Get on the field and help any possible way you can. The obvious way is what Taysom Hill was able to do. I think we've got that in Villari – a dual threat, and contribute on special teams."

Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman will also be in the mix.

"He has had a good summer cycle. I've heard good things," Harbaugh said. "I like his energy, the confidence he has; the experience he has. He's played a lot of football games.

"He's a tough guy. I'm excited to watch him compete when we start training camp."