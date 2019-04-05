Shaun Nua spent last season at Arizona State, but had been at Navy from 2012-17. Brandon Brown

Although first-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has received the majority of the buzz around Ann Arbor this offseason, defensive line coach Shaun Nua has garnered plenty of praise as well. After taking a look yesterday at what the U-M players and coaches have all said about Gattis this spring, we've decided to do the same thing with Nua, beginning with his colleague in defensive coordinator Don Brown…

Defensive coordinator Don Brown

The 2019 campaign will be Don Brown's fourth in Ann Arbor. Lon Horwedel

Note: Brown is referring to both Nua and first-year linebackers coach Anthony Campanile. “They’re tremendous men who have brought everything I expected them to bring, in terms of leadership and the way they treat people. "They’re outstanding in every sense of the word, and I’m blessed to work with them. “The environment in the coaching room is a direct correlation to what goes on on the game field. I’m excited about their expertise and their energy, and the way they've emphasized running to the ball — though we’ve always done that — and getting guys to the quarterback.”

Senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp

Carlo Kemp compiled 17 tackles and 2.5 TFLs in 2018. AP Images

“Coach Nua has been really exciting so far. He's from the islands and loves to remind us he's from there, so he's just bringing a whole lot of energy to the d-line right now. "It’s been awesome meeting and working with him, and just getting to learn from another great defensive line mind. “We're still using what Coach [Greg] Mattison taught us and combining it with what Coach Nua has brought in, so it allows us to mix and morph the two. Coach Nua has been helpful in that sense, explaining he doesn't want us to get rid of everything we’ve previously learned. “Coach Mattison had his way of doing things, but Coach Nua has brought a fresh, new perspective on how to play d-line. Each guy had their own principles, and it's just awesome that I've had the chance to learn from two great defensive line coaches. “Coach Nua is also a younger guy. He’s closer in age to a lot of us, and is bringing in his own style and his own taste on how you should play the d-line — we've all been eager to learn it. “It’s more of a feeling thing now. We had our feeling when we were under Coach Mattison on how he wanted us to play, but Coach Nua has come in and put a different spin on it. "It’s a little bit of a different feeling now."

Junior fullback/defensive lineman Ben Mason

Jim Harbaugh revealed that Ben Mason has been working at fullback, running back, tight end and on the defensive line this spring. Lon Horwedel