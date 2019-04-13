The majority of the talk surrounding Michigan’s football team this spring has centered around first-year coordinator Josh Gattis and the up-tempo offense he has installed.

Many have wondered what kind of impact his no huddle system would have on U-M’s quarterbacks, and those answers were at least partly answered at this afternoon’s spring game.

The transition still appears to be a work in progress, as there were several missed throws and opportunities the offense failed to cash in on.

Senior Shea Patterson, redshirt sophomore Dylan McCaffrey and redshirt freshman Joe Milton — in that order — rotated throughout the game, and each put their respective skill sets on display all afternoon.

The trio spoke with the media afterward, with all three of them giving their take on what the transition has been like to Gattis’ offense.

“I like that we have the option to [to run or throw],” Patterson began. “It’s night and day different, though we’ll carry over some stuff from last year — very little though. I didn’t know much about Gattis before he got here, but I read up on him once we hired him.

“We’ve been meeting every other day and getting to know each other, and it’s just been fun learning a new system. It’s Coach [Jim] Harbaugh’s team, but Coach Gattis is running the offense.”

“I’m really enjoying it,” McCaffrey added. “We’re moving at a much faster pace and the offense has a lot more energy — it gives a lot of our guys opportunities to make plays.

“Coach Gattis brings so much energy and has gotten all of us playing harder than we ever have before. We have a group of athletic quarterbacks and this offense allows all of us to utilize that athleticism. It’s also a new dynamic of not huddling, but we’ve adjusted well to it after there were some growing pains at first.

“It bodes well for an offense when you’re able to get the play in faster and catch the defense off guard a little bit. It’s still a learning curve for us, but it’ll be good to nail it down in fall camp.”

“It’s the same offense I had in high school,” Milton chimed in. “I put my foot on the gas when I found out this was the kind of offense we’d be running under Gattis.

“The quarterbacks’ job is more mental now, in terms of knowing who to look at on defense and understanding the concepts. Last year involved a bit more checking out of plays, but we want the tempo to be fast.”