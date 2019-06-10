Jim Harbaugh showed up at the Al Glick "Celebration of Football" youth camp on Saturday and spoke to the more than 300 campers. (Brandon Brown)

After Jim Harbaugh hung out with several visiting recruits in Ann Arbor on Saturday, he made his way to Jackson High School to speak with more than 300 campers at the Al Glick "Celebration of Football" youth camp. The head man delivered a message, answered questions and even had to discipline some youngsters who were obviously fans of another program.