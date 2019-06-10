Michigan Wolverines Football: Jim Harbaugh Speaks At Al Glick Youth Camp
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
After Jim Harbaugh hung out with several visiting recruits in Ann Arbor on Saturday, he made his way to Jackson High School to speak with more than 300 campers at the Al Glick "Celebration of Football" youth camp. The head man delivered a message, answered questions and even had to discipline some youngsters who were obviously fans of another program.
Before Harbaugh spoke he was able to jump in and do what he does best — coach. He helped out with the young linemen during some one-on-ones and seemed to be right in his element even though these little dudes were several years younger than the guys he normally works with.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook