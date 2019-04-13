Videos: Ten Wolverine Players Discuss Saturday Afternoon's Spring Game
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Several Wolverine players spoke in the locker room after this afternoon's spring game, which gave fans the first glimpses of coordinator Josh Gattis' new offense.
The players discussed how the game went, transitioning to the new coaches on the staff, young players who have stepped up and much more.
Senior viper Khaleke Hudson
Sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson
Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Donovan Jeter
Senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp
Redshirt freshman right tackle Jalen Mayfield
Senior tight end Sean McKeon
Redshirt sophomore right tackle Andrew Stueber
Senior linebacker/defensive end Josh Uche
Senior running back Tru Wilson
Junior safety J'Marick Woods
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook