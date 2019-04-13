Ticker
Videos: Ten Wolverine Players Discuss Saturday Afternoon's Spring Game

Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Andrew Hussey
Staff Writers
Michigan's spring game featured nothing but sun and a high of 57 today.
Several Wolverine players spoke in the locker room after this afternoon's spring game, which gave fans the first glimpses of coordinator Josh Gattis' new offense.

The players discussed how the game went, transitioning to the new coaches on the staff, young players who have stepped up and much more.

Senior viper Khaleke Hudson

Sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Donovan Jeter

Senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp

Redshirt freshman right tackle Jalen Mayfield

Senior tight end Sean McKeon

Redshirt sophomore right tackle Andrew Stueber

Senior linebacker/defensive end Josh Uche

Senior running back Tru Wilson

Junior safety J'Marick Woods

