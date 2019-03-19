Michigan will hold its annual spring game on April 13. Lon Horwedel

Michigan kicked off the start of spring practices this past weekend, and head coach Jim Harbaugh discussed his early observations today on his weekly 'Attack Each day' podcast. Mike Morris — the father of U-M freshman defensive end Mike Morris — also joined the segment to discuss his son's recruitment, and what led him to Ann Arbor. We have the highlights below:

Jim Harbaugh, on Michigan's Pro Day Last Week and the Return of Wilton Speight:

"Wilton said he wanted to come back, and it was great having him around. He also threw the ball very well. "He used to have the butt and a pooch belly, and I would always tell him he had to be more stout — he walked through the door the other day about 20 pounds lighter though. Why not do that from the beginning? "There are some guys who think how they perform on their Pro Day is the biggest thing. That's certainly part of it, but it's not going to change what you've done throughout your college career. "It's human nature to not do something until the last minute, but it's better to just do something right from the beginning."

Jim Harbaugh, on the Start of Spring Ball:

"The thing that stood out to me was how the guys all looked like they were physically in shape. They also had a great grasp of the schemes and were further along than we've ever been at the start of spring practice. "So many guys who were under the radar have ascended — they're hungry and serious about being good. There are also guys who are bringing others along with them — [senior left guard] Ben Bredeson has been a real leader, and so has [senior safety] Josh Metellus. "[Redshirt freshman running back] Christian Turner has had a phenomenal offseason, and [senior right guard] Mike Onwenu has had his best offseason. He's getting through all the practices without having to stop any time. "Our quarterback room is really good as well. [Senior] Shea Patterson is the starter and [redshirt sophomore] Dylan McCaffrey is the No. 2 and [redshirt freshman] Joe Milton the No. 3. "Shea will not be able to put his feet up at any point during spring practices, because other guys are coming hard and fast. [Redshirt junior Brandon] Peters and [freshman Cade] McNamara are also doing well. "The offensive line is looking better than it has in the past, and has gotten better from last year. "The defensive line personifies the under the radar guys — that group in particular is shining. [Sophomore] Aidan Hutchinson and [junior] Kwity Paye are such good players. [Senior] Carlo Kemp is a leader and bringing guys along — he's so strong at tackle and really leading that group. "[Freshman David] Ojabo, [freshman Gabe] Newburg and [redshirt freshman Julius] Welschof are all shining as well. [Junior] Ben Mason is also in the defensive line mix and will play both ways — who in the world is going to block him? "[Redshirt sophomore] Donovan Jeter had a great offseason and is getting after people. He may have made the biggest jump from last year, along with Christian Turner."

Jim Harbaugh, on Mike Morris:

"So far through winter conditioning and spring ball, some guys have really stepped up on the defensive line — Hutchinson, Paye, Ojabo and Welschof — and I think you're [Morris Sr.] going to love that, because it'll really help Mike. "Shaun Nua has these guys running up front, from midfield-to-sideline, and numbers-to-numbers. He's putting an emphasis on speed and running from the defensive end spot. "I've loved Mike from the moment I met him. He gives a great handshake and looks you in the eye when he talks, and fills the width of the door when he walks into a room. "I remember my first meeting with you guys [the Morris family], and what was supposed to be a 15-minute meeting lasted two hours. "We hit it off immediately, discussing our playing days and our philosophies on raising kids."

Mike Morris Sr., Recalling the Recruiting Process for his son: