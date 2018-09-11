Michigan faces SMU at 3:30 on Saturday. AP Images

Jack and Jim Harbaugh discussed Saturday's blowout win over WMU on today's 'Attack Each day' podcast, noting how impressed they were with several of the young players who saw game action. We have the highlights below:

Jim Harbaugh, on his takeaways from Saturday's win:

“I like our team a lot. We want to see how good we can get. We’re not where we want to be, because we’d like to be 2-0. "I thought we played very well in Week 1 in a lot of areas, and then played sound in almost every area in Week 2. I also thought we started faster this Saturday and played the whole game. "Seventy four players wound up getting into the game, which is great for morale, and 18 of them were walk-ons. "We can’t take anything for granted and need to prepare hard for every opponent, and we’ll be really good if we do that.”

Jack Harbaugh, on how impressive the youngsters were:

“Seeing the offensive line move people put a smile on my face. When the second group went into the game, I noticed how many good young players are on it. "I'm not going to get into names, but there are some freshmen and redshirt sophomores that we’re going to see a lot more of as the season progresses.”

Jim Harbaugh, on the contributions of the walk-ons on Saturday:

“[Redshirt sophomore punter] Will Hart did a great job punting, averaging over 50 yards per punt. [Redshirt freshman receiver] Jake McCurry also had a reception and a touchdown. "[Redshirt freshman offensive tackle] James Hudson played good on the line, and [freshman] Jalen Mayfield did an excellent job at left tackle. "You can build on that so much once you have success in a game. You’re like a shark with blood in the water — you want more, and you like the taste of competition.”

Jim Harbaugh, on how impressive Brandon Watson has been:

“[Fifth-year senior cornerback] Brandon Watson was our Defensive Player of the Game. You feel confident when you see him out there singled up in man to man coverage with no help. "He’s strong in press coverage and tracks the ball well, and hasn't been committing penalties — Watson doesn’t grab guys, and is doing it with his feet and technique.”

Jim Harbaugh, on why he chose to leave the 49ers and come to Michigan:

“It was an easy choice. It felt right for everybody and the whole family, and I wanted to coach at my school. I also wanted to have my family here where I grew up. "I had so many good memories in Ann Arbor, and to see the kids having a ball here now is great.”

