Freshman Zach Charbonnet was rated as the fifth best running back in the country out of high school. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Ben Hall — the father of Michigan freshman running back Zach Charbonnet — joined the Harbaugh podcast today to discuss his son's journey during the recruiting process. Jim and Jack Harbaugh also gave their take on the young rusher, and explained what makes him such a dangerous offensive threat on the field. We have the highlights below:

Jim Harbaugh, Discussing Zach Charbonnet:

"He's the best, and there is nobody more loved in this recruiting class than Zach. We fell in love with him as a football player the first time we met him, because he's so big and tough, but has great balance and speed. "He can also carry a team, and has everything we're looking for. It's rare for a freshman to arrive wanting to get in the weight room at 6 AM and be in bed by 10 PM — it usually takes guys a few years to get that way, but he has it. "Zach reminds me of [former NFL running back] Edgerrin James in some ways, because he can jump gaps due to how light he is on his feet. "He's a throwback kind of guy to, in that he's not into social media guy and isn't interested in how many followers he can get on twitter. "Zach just straps it up, buckles his chin strap and runs and blocks with a purpose — he wants to play strong, tough and fast, and I really appreciate that about him."

Jim and Jack Harbaugh, Discussing the Eight Early Enrollees:

Jack Harbaugh: "This group of eight is fascinating to me, because they've come together and bonded as one. Zach seems to be the glue that holds them together." Jim Harbaugh: "They all get to class 20 minutes early and are always ready to go, and are here at the facility the majority of the time too. "[Quarterback] Cade [McNamara] and [tight end] Erick All organize passing groups and are always throwing with each other. "[Defensive tackle] Mazi Smith and [defensive end David] Ojabo are together at all times too. The entire group seems so serious about what they're doing."

Jim Harbaugh, on how he met his Wife, Sarah:

"I was coaching the Las Vegas All-American Classic, and had gotten sick of the Chinese buffet the hotel was serving. "I walked down the street to a P.F. Chang's and got an early dinner at 3 or 4 o'clock, and Sarah came in to get takeout, and the rest is history. "The chances of us meeting that way are like lightning striking."

Ben Hall, on Zach Charbonnet and the Recruiting Process: