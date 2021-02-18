Michigan quarterback Joe Milton is the latest to leave the program via the transfer portal. As first reported by TheWolverine.com , Milton's decision came early Thursday morning.

I want to thank Coach Harbaugh for giving me that opportunity to come play for a program with lots of tradition. I have bonds with my brothers that will last forever, I have decided to enter the transfer portal As a Grad transfer with three years of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/PeANE2vWmD

Milton won the job in fall camp and got off to a great start, leading a 49-24 win at Minnesota in which he completed 15 of 22 passes for 225 yards with a touchdown, rushing for 52 yards and another score in an impressive victory. He was solid against MSU in throwing for 300 yards, but he struggled with turnovers, throwing two picks in games at Indiana and against Wisconsin.

Milton threw for 344 yards against the Hoosiers, but he was replaced by Cade McNamara in the second half of a 49-11 loss to Wisconsin after going 9-for-19 with two interceptions. McNamara played well, and then replaced Milton the following week at Rutgers when Milton struggled to a 5-for-12, two-pick effort in the first half.

His final numbers: 80-for-141, 1,077 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

His departure leaves McNamara, redshirt freshman Dan Villari and true freshman J.J. McCarthy to battle for the starting job.