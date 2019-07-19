News More News
football

John U. Bacon Makes 10 Predictions About Michigan's 2019 Season

Brandon Brown
Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan Wolverines are the popular pick to win the Big Ten in 2019 but it's been a long time coming. There are some question marks surrounding U-M's squad this year but they are as ready as any program in the conference to bring home a trophy.

Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan Wolverines are expected to compete for a Big Ten title this year. ()

John U. Bacon is approaching legendary status in the Michigan market and has worked more than two decades as a writer, speaker, radio commentator, college lecturer, and hockey coach, winning awards for all five. He spent a couple of minutes making 10 predictions about Michigan's upcoming season during Big Ten Football Media Days in Chicago.


