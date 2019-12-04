Michigan Wolverines Football: Jordan Anthony Enters The Transfer Portal
Michigan redshirt freshman Jordan Anthony has entered the transfer portal. The U-M linebacker is the third Wolverine to enter the portal this season, joining tight end Mustapha Muhammad and safety J'Marick Woods.
Anthony played in nine games and 93 defensive snaps this year, notching six tackles. Redshirt freshman Cam McGrone passed him on the depth chart, and his emergence (along with junior Josh Ross' redshirt) have left the former five-star's future playing time in doubt.
Anthony has played in only three games since U-M's 35-14 loss at Wisconsin in September, last in a Nov. 2 win at Maryland. He was at his best in a win over Army when he helped shut out the Black Knights in the second half of a 24-21 double overtime win.
"He’s got to get 11 guys lined up, plus himself, then play against the triple or execute all these blitzes, and he’s played (zero) football for Michigan," coordinator Don Brown said the following week. "So how did he play? Well all I know is that the half that he played, they scored zero points, so how do you think he played? It’s amazing to me."
