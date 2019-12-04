Michigan redshirt freshman Jordan Anthony has entered the transfer portal. The U-M linebacker is the third Wolverine to enter the portal this season, joining tight end Mustapha Muhammad and safety J'Marick Woods. Anthony played in nine games and 93 defensive snaps this year, notching six tackles. Redshirt freshman Cam McGrone passed him on the depth chart, and his emergence (along with junior Josh Ross' redshirt) have left the former five-star's future playing time in doubt.

Jordan Anthony (No. 34) notched six tackles this year as a backup linebacker.