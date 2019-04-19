Ticker
Video: Gattis On Harbaugh's Offensive Role; Brown Thrilled With His Defense

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Josh Gattis served as Alabama's co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach last season.
Per Kjeldsen

First-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and defensive coordinator Don Brown both met with the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall one final time to recap spring ball.

Gattis discussed the team's ongoing transition to the no huddle offense and what head coach Jim Harbaugh's role has been in it, while Brown talked about how pleased he has been with the defense's ability to overcome significant personnel losses at several spots.

Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis

Defensive coordinator Don Brown

---

