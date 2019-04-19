Video: Gattis On Harbaugh's Offensive Role; Brown Thrilled With His Defense
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
First-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and defensive coordinator Don Brown both met with the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall one final time to recap spring ball.
Gattis discussed the team's ongoing transition to the no huddle offense and what head coach Jim Harbaugh's role has been in it, while Brown talked about how pleased he has been with the defense's ability to overcome significant personnel losses at several spots.
Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis
Defensive coordinator Don Brown
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook