Video: Sherrone Moore, Players Transitioning Well Into Josh Gattis' Offense
Tight ends coach Sherrone Moore, sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell and fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan all met with the media this afternoon as Michigan's spring practices begin to draw to a close.
The trio was asked several questions about the same topic — transitioning to new coordinator Josh Gattis' up-tempo style — and what the adaptation has been like this spring.
Tight ends coach Sherrone Moore
Sophomore wide receiver Ronnie Bell
Fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan
---
