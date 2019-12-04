Michigan Wolverines Football: Josh Uche Declares For NFL, Will Play In Bowl
Michigan senior linebacker/end Josh Uche was thought to be a candidate to petition for a fifth year — instead he'll take his NFL shot.
Uche announced via twitter he'd be leaving U-M after four years but plans to play in the Bowl game.
Forever Go Blue 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/PtZxSrYuFm— Josh Uche (@_Uche35) December 4, 2019
Uche was a second/third team All-Big Ten selection this year.
.@_Uche35: Second Team from the Coaches and Third Team from the Media. pic.twitter.com/Xn5iNFdEF4— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 3, 2019
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook