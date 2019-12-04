News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football: Josh Uche Declares For NFL, Will Play In Bowl

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan senior linebacker/end Josh Uche was thought to be a candidate to petition for a fifth year — instead he'll take his NFL shot.

Uche announced via twitter he'd be leaving U-M after four years but plans to play in the Bowl game.


Uche was a second/third team All-Big Ten selection this year.

