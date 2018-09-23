After Michigan's 56-10 destruction of Nebraska yesterday, the Wolverines jumped from No. 19 in the AP poll to No. 14.

They made an even bigger leap in the coaches poll, though, moving six spots from No. 21 to No. 15.

Ohio State remained at No. 4 in the AP, while Penn State advanced a spot from No. 10 to No. 9.

Wisconsin leapt three spaces to No. 15 after its hard-fought win at Iowa last night, while MSU moved up three notches as well to No. 21 after its victory at Indiana.

Here's a closer look at each poll: