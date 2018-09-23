Michigan Wolverines Football Jumps To No. 14 In AP Poll, 15 In Coaches
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
After Michigan's 56-10 destruction of Nebraska yesterday, the Wolverines jumped from No. 19 in the AP poll to No. 14.
They made an even bigger leap in the coaches poll, though, moving six spots from No. 21 to No. 15.
Ohio State remained at No. 4 in the AP, while Penn State advanced a spot from No. 10 to No. 9.
Wisconsin leapt three spaces to No. 15 after its hard-fought win at Iowa last night, while MSU moved up three notches as well to No. 21 after its victory at Indiana.
Here's a closer look at each poll:
AP Poll
Coaches Poll
S&P+ Rankings
A analytical system that has become more and more popular in college football nowadays is the S&P+ rankings, which are defined as:
"A college football ratings system derived from the play-by-play and drive data of all 800+ of a season's FBS college football games (and 140,000+ plays).
"The components for S&P+ reflect opponent-adjusted components of four of what Bill Connelly has deemed the Five Factors of college football: efficiency, explosiveness, field position and finishing drives. A fifth factor — turnovers — is informed marginally by sack rates, the only quality-based statistic that has a consistent relationship with turnover margins)."
With that in mind, Michigan now has a S&P+ ranking of 24.9, which is the sixth best mark in the nation.
The Wolverines sat at 21.2 last weekend.
The club's offense checks in at No. 24 nationally, while its defense is No. 4.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook