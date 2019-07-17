Heading into his junior season, four-star Houston (Texas) Bellaire Episcopal offensive lineman Donovan Jackson is being pursued by many of the top programs in the country.

At the Opening Finals this summer, Jackson won the offensive line MVP award as he continued to garner national attention. Jackson holds an offer from the Michigan Wolverines and he said he is interested in what Michigan brings to the table.

“I’ve been talking to the coaches. I try regularly, but I’m bad at communication,” Jackson said. “My uncle, Eric, went to Michigan. He’s a Michigan man, so he was really excited for me. My dad is a Michigan fan. My mom is an Ohio State fan, so somehow they got together.”