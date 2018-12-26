Michigan Wolverines Football: Juwann Bushell-Beatty Will Miss Peach Bowl
Michigan fifth-year senior right tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty missed most of the Indiana game and the entire Ohio State game with an injury.
U-M confirmed rumblings that he wouldn't play in the Peach Bowl Saturday. Bushell-Beatty was not featured in a team picture with offensive line coach Ed Warinner in Atlanta.
#PeachBowl #OLinePride pic.twitter.com/70akeTZDEZ— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) December 25, 2018
Sources have told us Bushell-Beatty has been battling turf toe. Redshirt freshman Andrew Stueber, who started at Ohio State in his place, and freshman Jalen Mayfield have been working at the right tackle position.
Junior Ben Bredeson said Stueber played as well as could be expected after being thrown into the fire in Columbus.
Bushell-Beatty joins junior linebacker Devin Bush, junior defensive end Rashan Gary and senior running back Karan Higdon in sitting out the Peach Bowl.
There have also been positive reports on true freshman Ryan Hayes in recent weeks. The future tackle has been adding weight and "will be a good one," one source close to the program told us last week.
