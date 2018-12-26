Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Michigan fifth-year senior right tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty missed most of the Indiana game and the entire Ohio State game with an injury. U-M confirmed rumblings that he wouldn't play in the Peach Bowl Saturday. Bushell-Beatty was not featured in a team picture with offensive line coach Ed Warinner in Atlanta.