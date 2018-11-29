Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Michigan senior running back Karan Higdon has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl, which will be played on Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala.

Higdon has had an outstanding season for the Wolverines, posting 1,178 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

He has also gone over the century mark in nine of the 11 games he's played in, including a season-best 156 yards against Western Michigan on Sept. 8.

It should also be noted that Higdon's 1,000-yard campaign made him the first U-M running back to accomplish the feat since Fitzgerald Toussaint ran for 1,041 yards in 2011.

At 10-2 and 8-1 in Big Ten play, the Wolverines will learn of their bowl fate this Sunday, with the most likely destinations appearing to be either the Rose, Peach or Fiesta Bowl.