Former Michigan running back Karan Higdon made a minimal impact this afternoon at the Reese's Senior Bowl, carrying just five times for 18 yards.

His five carries were, however, the third most for the North team, trailing only Dexter Williams' (of Notre Dame) 11, and Tony Pollard's (of Memphis) eight. The North squad beat the South team, 34-24.

Higdon also received a carry on a two-point conversion attempt following a North touchdown early in the fourth quarter, but was stuffed immediately by former Maryland defensive end Byron Cowart.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) was not kind to the running back afterward, slapping him with an overall grade of 55.5 (64 is considered average).



The former Wolverine was also tagged with a 56.1 mark in the rushing department, and a 60 grade in run blocking.

Higdon rushed for 1,178 yards this past season at Michigan, and became the first Wolverine running back to run for 1,000 yards since Fitzgerald Toussaint accumulated 1,041 in 2011.

His 107 yards per game were the third most in the Big Ten, and his 10 scores were tied for fourth.