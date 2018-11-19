ALL the talk at Schembechler Hall this afternoon (unsurprisingly) revolved around Saturday's matchup with Ohio State, with the 31-20 win over Indiana this past weekend seemingly a distant memory.

What's at stake in Columbus has been well-documented — the winner will go to the Big Ten championship game to face Northwestern, while the loser's College Football Playoff hopes will be crushed.

The Wolverine players explained that having so much at stake isn't the cause for their motivation to win The Game though — the fact that it's Ohio State is enough.

“It’s a historic game, and is the one everybody here plays for," junior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp explained. "You want to win it for your team and for your brothers. This game is our whole season, but that's exactly the way we want it.”

Despite hailing from Colorado, Kemp explained how there is just a mutual disdain for OSU the out-of-staters quickly pick up on once they come to Michigan.

“You can’t really describe it," he said. "it just happens when you wear that M. If you don’t feel that way toward them, I don’t know why you’re at Michigan. You have to despise Ohio State, because this game is for it all.”