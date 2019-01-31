“Higdon is most effective between the tackles, but is relatively limited when comparing him to some of the other top-end talent at running back, like [Alabama's] Josh Jacobs, [Stanford's] Bryce Love and [Kentucky's] Benny Snell," Caputi noted.

"Higdon will contribute tremendously in a by-committee approach the NFL seems to prefer nowadays. I think he’s a little limited from a physical standpoint, and isn’t necessarily as gifted as some of the other top-end talents.

"He’ll probably go on Day 3 in the fourth or fifth round range, but it would not surprise me if he was able to backdoor into the second day. You know what you’re getting with him, so there isn’t much guesswork in his evaluations.

"Higdon hasn’t left people questioning what he can be at this point. He has a high floor and there’s little to no bust factor, so I think he’ll contribute wherever he goes, regardless of the kind of offense he is drafted into.

"The role I see him fulfilling in the NFL is a between-the-tackles, rough and tumble type of style that offsets a more explosive, off-tackle type of back. He’s someone who — despite his lack of size — can be very effective at closing out football games, because he’s patient and decisive.

"Higdon also has a tremendous feel for the position, and I would like to see him enter a situation where he can be a No. 2 or No. 3 back and work his way up, similar to the way he did at Michigan.