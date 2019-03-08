“He looked a little stiff and a bit tentative in his gauntlet drill," Caputi explained. "He also had a couple of drops throughout the day.

"I’m not sure I’m going to hold it against him too much, because everyone is in full agreement that he would’ve benefitted by staying in school for one more year.

"An extra year would have allowed Gentry to beef up his production and prepare his body a little more for the NFL game — he also would have been able to become leaner and more athletic.

"Gentry is a limited athlete but at the same time is enormous, so he’ll appeal to teams looking for that sort of dimension in their passing game. He could be a red zone weapon in the future, and if that’s the case, you can look past his limited collegiate production.

"Gentry is still quite raw, and running a 4.9 40 is disappointing in every way, but he’s going to be more of a zone buster and doing the majority of his work within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage at the NFL level.

"He also has some long-term passing game upside, and his size makes him a legitimate red zone option as well. I didn’t think he was used well in that regard at Michigan, but I’m curious to see which team drafts him and whether or not he has a defined NFL role right from the get-go.

"It’ll be all about fit for Gentry — he has one of the more contentious situations as it relates to building a legitimate NFL career right off of draft day.