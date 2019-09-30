Michigan Radio sideline reporter Doug Karsch took to the field on Saturday, and saw plenty to discuss.

Karsch commented on…

• Younger players on the field: “So [redshirt freshman linebacker] Cam McGrone gets his first start, and it was evident early, they like to use him in the Devin Bush role.

“I remember when Devin Bush first got an opportunity, and I just thought, wow, they’re blitzing him every single play. He looked shot out of a cannon.

“That’s what Cam McGrone looked like. I mean, he looked shot out of a cannon on the blitz. He’s obviously a guy that’s got great speed and can get home on the blitz. The irony is, I don’t think he got home once, but he did force [Rutgers QB Artur] Sitkowski to get rid of the ball pretty quick. He wasn’t more than a half-step away.

“But McGrone’s use was very similar to when Don Brown got his hands on Devin Bush. That one’s going to be interesting to watch moving forward. Is he going to be able to be that kind of a player?

“I feel like I’m creating an unrealistic expectation, because Devin Bush was great, a top NFL draft pick. But even being a poor man’s Devin Bush is a pretty good thing.