Michigan Radio sideline reporter Doug Karsch weighed in with the still-drying From The Sidelines saga after the Wolverines sank Notre Dame.

Karsch commented on…

The effect of the night-long rain: “I can start with this. I wasn’t able to keep any notes, and I’m doing all this off the top of my head, because you couldn’t write on anything. It was soaking wet.

“But, as far as Michigan is concerned, had you told me before the game that they would win the turnover battle, and not turn it over for the first time in 11 game, in what was absolutely the worst conditions they have played under in that stretch, I would have called you crazy.

“You’ve really got to credit those guys for hanging onto the football. They did recover their own fumbles, and got the ball out from Notre Dame, won the turnover battle. They played smarter. Notre Dame should never have touched that blocked punt.