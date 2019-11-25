Doug Karsch is back with another From The Sidelines segment, exclusively for TheWolverine.com subscribers.

Here’s Karsch, on…

• The weather in Bloomington and any affect it had on the game: “It wasn’t that big a deal, because it wasn’t windy. I was prepared, not that anybody cares how I was. It was rain, sleet, hail, snow.

“We saw quite a bit of inclement weather, but because it wasn’t windy, I don’t think it impacted the teams at all.”

• Senior quarterback Shea Patterson and the Michigan passing attack: “I had the good fortune of, three separate times in that game, seeing Shea throw a ball into a space where there was no receiver. From where I was standing, he threw it — on these three passes I observed — kind of right to me. There didn’t appear to be a receiver there.

“But then, a receiver would make a cut, and the ball would be halfway there, and he’d be open, because the ball was delivered before he made his cut. I don’t know how else to describe it, other than he was throwing to a space, where his receiver was going to be, before the receiver made his cut to get there.

“That wasn’t happening nearly as much earlier in the year. It’s a hit the back step of your three-step drop or your five-step drop, and the ball goes out, because he knows where to go with it, where his receiver is going to make his cut.

“That is indicative of his familiarity with the offense.

“There were two throws he made the last two weeks where he threw a covered receiver open. The first third-down conversion against Michigan State, I happened to be in the end zone, because I was over on the Michigan State sideline, checking on Josiah Scott. I was on my way back, and Michigan had like a third-and-eight.