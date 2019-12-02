Michigan Radio sideline reporter Doug Karsch witnessed the disaster first hand, and checks in as always From The Sidelines.

Karsch commented on the 57-26 loss to Ohio State, regarding…

• Ohio State’s offensive line dominating: “I think it was the second time Ohio State had to ball. The guys upstairs threw it down to me for an injury update or something. I just said in my report, by the way, Michigan is going to have to figure something out, because Ohio State is really winning the battle up front.

“Obviously, not much changed. J.K. Dobbins is a great back. There were times when I was field level behind the offense, deep in their own territory, or field level behind the defense when they were deep in Michigan territory. Even when Michigan did have penetration, even when Michigan gave him nothing to see, he is so good at waiting for a hole to open up and then darting through it, or just taking the slightest amount of daylight and turning it into something.

“He can run with well-blocked plays, and there were plenty of those, and even the rare plays that weren’t well blocked, he was getting positive yardage. I’m very impressed.