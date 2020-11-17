Michigan Wolverines Football: Karsch: From The Sidelines
Michigan radio sideline reporter Doug Karsch toughed one out in The Big House Saturday night.
He gleaned several takeaways on the Wolverines’ disheartening 49-11 loss.
Here’s Karsch, on…
Noticing Michigan coming out looking under-enthused: “Yes, I noticed it both home games. I think that’s exactly part of what it’s like to play in front of an empty stadium. I think when the band is lined up and you’re running into a stadium going crazy, the adrenaline is pumping…
“It was noticeable to me in week one against Michigan State, and it was noticeable to me against Wisconsin. I don’t think it’s anything to do with this team, personally. I think it’s everything to do with this sterile-ass environment. It sucked. Excuse my language.
“I thought this team in this game, on the sideline, tried to make up for the lack of fans more. I thought they tried to hype the team up. But it speaks to how much Michigan Stadium is a true asset when they play, in my opinion.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news