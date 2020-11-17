Michigan radio sideline reporter Doug Karsch toughed one out in The Big House Saturday night.

He gleaned several takeaways on the Wolverines’ disheartening 49-11 loss.

Here’s Karsch, on…

Noticing Michigan coming out looking under-enthused: “Yes, I noticed it both home games. I think that’s exactly part of what it’s like to play in front of an empty stadium. I think when the band is lined up and you’re running into a stadium going crazy, the adrenaline is pumping…

“It was noticeable to me in week one against Michigan State, and it was noticeable to me against Wisconsin. I don’t think it’s anything to do with this team, personally. I think it’s everything to do with this sterile-ass environment. It sucked. Excuse my language.

“I thought this team in this game, on the sideline, tried to make up for the lack of fans more. I thought they tried to hype the team up. But it speaks to how much Michigan Stadium is a true asset when they play, in my opinion.