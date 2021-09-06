Michigan sideline reporter Doug Karsch returns for another season of the ever-popular From The Sidelines feature.

Today’s segment pulls a host of takes from Karsch regarding how it played out at close range, during Michigan’s 47-14 romp over Western Michigan.

Here’s Karsch, on…

How much of the energy on the field was attributable to a packed house: “Oh, 100 percent attributable to the place being packed. The difference between an empty stadium and a full stadium is remarkably measurable. Every player talked about it, every player fed off it.

“Home field is going to be more important than it’s ever been, in my opinion. It should be tougher to go on the road. The enthusiasm of the fans, the players, it all feeds off one another.

“In retrospect, the fact that we had a season last year, it was better than nothing — but not by much. Going to a game in an empty stadium is like going to a wedding with no reception, no rehearsal dinner, no brunch the next day. The most important part is the game, and the most important part is the ceremony, but when you take away all the rest of the stuff, it’s significantly less fun, and there is significantly less juice.

“I don’t know if this team has more energy than teams in the past. It’s impossible for me to make that call, after one game. But I can tell you, the team feeding off the fans and vice-versa was palpable.”