Michigan Wolverines Football: Karsch: From The Sidelines

Sideline reporter Doug Karsch stood in the middle of the Michigan Stadium maelstrom on Saturday night. He gives his exclusive, up-close takes from the win over Washington.

Here’s Karsch…

On the crowd at The Big House: “It’s probably in the top five [crowds he’s heard]. It was the best Maize Out I’ve ever seen, by far. That message is getting out, to wear the maize, and it really showed.

“It was just a sea of maize in every direction, except for the pockets where the Washington fans were. You only have so many opportunities to do that. When the weather gets colder, people don’t own maize winter jackets. If you’re going to do that, you’ve got to do it early in the year, when people can wear T-shirts and sweatshirts to the game. Later in the year, there’s just not enough maize ski coats for people to have the same effect.

Between that, how much the fans wanted to impact the game, the pent-up energy from a couple of years between big games, and the team giving them reason to cheer, it was definitely one of the top-five atmospheres I’ve ever experienced down there on the field.”

On Michigan’s offensive line taking control of the game: “I honestly can’t remember the last time Michigan lined up against a good opponent and that opponent knew they were going to run and Michigan was able to run the ball. They used to do it all the time, but it’s been a long time.

“Michigan Wisconsined Washington. They lined up, handed it off, and said we’re going to keep doing it until you can stop us. It reminded me of that John Clay game, where he carried the ball for 23 straight snaps, or whatever it was — something ridiculous like that back in the RichRod era.