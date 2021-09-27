Karsch: From The Sidelines

Michigan Wolverines football sideline reporter Doug Karsch gives the lowdown, From The Sidelines. Here’s Karsch, on… Michigan’s first-half success against Rutgers: “It was their best passing half of the year. Everybody was involved. [Redshirt freshman quarterback Cade] McNamara was getting the ball out on time. The protection was there. Guys were running open. “In the second half, that didn’t seem to be the case. Rutgers stacked the box and blitzed a lot, and Michigan didn’t handle it very well. Now that they’ve got it on film, I’m sure others will try and duplicate it. Michigan has a week for this offensive staff to better handle it. “If you’re going to stack up that much against the run, specifically the running backs, I think there are run plays there for the quarterback. It might be something to look for a little more in the future. “If they’re going to stack against the running back carry, you have to come up with an effective counter. They got the win, which is most important, but now it’s time to adjust to what’s going to be done to you.”

Injured junior wideout Ronnie Bell and assistant coach Ron Bellamy kept the intensity up on the sidelines.

McNamara looking shaken after getting hit: “He wasn’t talking to trainers. He didn’t look any different on the sidelines than he normally does. I saw no evidence of there being anything amiss.” McNamara’s execution of the offense in the second half: “I didn’t notice anything unusual, in terms of happy feet. Nothing I could tell from the sidelines.”