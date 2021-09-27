Karsch: From The Sidelines
Michigan Wolverines football sideline reporter Doug Karsch gives the lowdown, From The Sidelines.
Here’s Karsch, on…
Michigan’s first-half success against Rutgers: “It was their best passing half of the year. Everybody was involved. [Redshirt freshman quarterback Cade] McNamara was getting the ball out on time. The protection was there. Guys were running open.
“In the second half, that didn’t seem to be the case. Rutgers stacked the box and blitzed a lot, and Michigan didn’t handle it very well. Now that they’ve got it on film, I’m sure others will try and duplicate it. Michigan has a week for this offensive staff to better handle it.
“If you’re going to stack up that much against the run, specifically the running backs, I think there are run plays there for the quarterback. It might be something to look for a little more in the future.
“If they’re going to stack against the running back carry, you have to come up with an effective counter. They got the win, which is most important, but now it’s time to adjust to what’s going to be done to you.”
McNamara looking shaken after getting hit: “He wasn’t talking to trainers. He didn’t look any different on the sidelines than he normally does. I saw no evidence of there being anything amiss.”
McNamara’s execution of the offense in the second half: “I didn’t notice anything unusual, in terms of happy feet. Nothing I could tell from the sidelines.”
The sideline change from being up 20-3 at the half to 20-13 down the stretch: “People asked me after the game if there was energy on the sidelines. There was plenty of energy. The offensive guys that weren’t playing were really getting behind the defense, were waving towels to get the crowd into it, when the defense was asked to make plays.
“I didn't see anything wrong with the sideline energy. [Junior wideout] Ronnie Bell was up on the bench, waving a towel for the fans. Other players were getting behind them. There was plenty of energy there. I didn’t think they looked frustrated or disengaged in any way.
“They just knew they had to do everything they could to win the game.”
One injury-related observation: “[Redshirt junior linebacker] Josh Ross was walking around like a caged animal. He really wanted back in the game. I saw him go back to a trainer and have the trainer put him through all of the tests that he might if someone had a shoulder or arm or upper-body injury.
“Rutgers was going to get the ball back with Michigan up seven. That’s when I saw him sprint over to a trainer to have him put him through the tests. He was really trying to get back in the game.”
Michigan’s young linebackers when Ross went out: “Some of those kids might be really good, but the reality is, Rutgers really hurt Michigan between the tackles, running right into the area where Josh Ross wasn’t.
