Michigan sideline reporter Doug Karsch witnessed the Wolverines’ dismantling of Penn State up close, and reports on the carnage.

• The early part of the PSU contest: “It was eerily similar to the Michigan State game for a while there. It felt like Michigan was in total control, and yet it didn’t look that way on the scoreboard.

“They were getting into Penn State territory and not getting points. Go for it on fourth down and don’t make it, get a field goal blocked. Eventually, the floodgates opened.

“The game couldn’t have started much better, with the eight-play drive, all on the ground. The Michigan defense has just been dominant. You kind of get the sense, this year it truly is if Michigan gets two or three scores, they’ve really set themselves up to win the game.

“That’s that I was thinking — yeah, it should be more, but they’re probably one score away from clinching this win. I can’t see a team that hasn’t moved the ball all day scoring three times.

“The only thing that was going to beat them was something like a fumble on your own 6-yard line, or a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown — things we have seen in the last couple of weeks. One got overturned by a penalty and one was overcome by the team.

“If you keep shooting yourself in the foot … but there’s obviously nobody between now and Ohio State that will beat them unless they do shoot themselves in the foot, and do it repeatedly.”