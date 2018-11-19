Michigan sideline reporter Doug Karsch enjoyed his usual close-up view of the edginess between the Wolverines and Hoosiers. Here’s his take.

• Indiana’s effectiveness against Michigan’s defense in the first half: “Obviously, they were running the ball better than most teams do against Michigan’s defense, and their quarterback was making plays with his feet. I don’t know why they had success.

“That made them more diverse and difficult to stop. Sometimes football is just about match-ups. Obviously Indiana, with the way they run offense, just gives Michigan problems.

“It’s not like they put up 48 points, but the bar has been set so high, when somebody puts up 17 in a half, people wonder, ‘What’s wrong with the defense?’

“Seventeen points in a half isn’t disastrous, but they obviously clamped down in the second half. You never know what Don Brown is going to come up with. [Junior viper] Khaleke Hudson, in one series there, was lined up 15 yards off the ball in a deep safety position.

“He will line up [junior linebacker] Devin Bush in a three-point stance, right behind [sophomore defensive tackle] Michael Dwumfour in a three-point stance. What he comes up with and why he does stuff, I don’t know. He definitely thinks outside the box.

“In the second half, whatever he did with his chalkboard worked.”