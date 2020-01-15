News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-15 09:22:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football: Karsch From The Sidelines, Part II - Alabama

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan’s man on the sidelines, 97.1 The Ticket’s Doug Karsch, gives his take on several events he witnessed up close during U-M’s 35-16 Citrus Bowl loss to Alabama. On Michigan losing hidden yard...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}