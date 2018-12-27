Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Here are Michigan’s keys to a fifth win in five tries against Florida:

This game figures to be closer. For one, Gators head coach Dan Mullen has his team playing well offensively. They’ve posted 63 and 41 points in their last two games, the latter a rivalry win at Florida State. And while U-M is still No. 1 in the nation in total defense, only allowing 262.5 yards per game and a little over four yards per play, two of its standouts — juniors Devin Bush and Rashan Gary — aren’t playing.

This will be the third time in head coach Jim Harbaugh’s four years that the Wolverines and Gators have squared off, and U-M dominated the last two. Florida managed only 273 yards of total offense in a 41-7 Citrus Bowl beatdown three years ago, its only score on a two-yard pass in the first quarter, and didn’t manage an offensive touchdown in last year’s meeting during the opener in Arlington, Texas.

It’s Michigan vs. Florida — again — and yeah, it feels kind of like ‘been there, done that.’

Pressure quarterback Felipe Franks and defend the quick throws and crossing routes: The Michigan defense did neither at Ohio State, and it resulted in a bludgeoning behind quarterback Dwayne Haskins and his six touchdown throws. Many of them came at fifth-year senior cornerback Brandon Watson’s expense, but the Wolverines’ front didn’t help him (or anyone else in the secondary), giving Haskins plenty of time to set up and throw.

Granted, defensive ends Gary and Chase Winovich weren’t 100 percent, but blitzes didn’t get home, there was no pressure from anywhere up front … and when Michigan tried to adjust and play zone, it was more of the same.

This game will always start up front. It will be interesting to see how defensive coordinator Don Brown adjusts given U-M’s vulnerability against the Buckeyes. The Gators don’t have OSU’s talent and overall speed, but they’re plenty athletic. They attacked Mississippi State’s outstanding front with receiver screens, quick passes and the occasional medium to deep ball, and it worked in a 13-6 win.

The Florida offensive line also finished the regular season 17th nationally in sacks allowed at 1.25 per game, so the U-M pass rushers have their work cut out.

Establish a solid running game: This one’s not going to sit well with the “turn Shea Patterson and his outstanding receivers loose” crowd, but it also makes sense, even with senior running back Karan Higdon out.

Florida’s defense ranks 10th in the nation for passing defense, allowing only 175.1 passing yards per game. The Gators have only given up 75 plays of 10 yards or more through the air — that’s seventh in the country — and they get to the quarterback for 2.67 sacks per game (30th nationally).

Nobody’s calling for two runs and a pass on every series, but Michigan is going to have to run the ball to have success. Maybe that means mixing in more read-option with Patterson or breaking tendency, but the offense would be playing to Florida’s strength if Patterson dropped back to throw 45 times.

Play like it’s a championship game: Michigan has four players sitting out; Florida has none. On the surface, fair or not, that makes it appear the Gators have more players that really want this one. That certainly wasn’t the case three years ago when U-M tight end Jake Butt ran to the sideline in the second quarter imploring his team to “finish them!” because he could see in their eyes that the Florida players had quit.

There are several guys on this team who care — guys who played through injury, took losses extremely hard. It only take a few who don’t have that urgency to change a game. As Detroit Pistons head coach Dwayne Casey said after a disheartening loss to a poor team in December, the “give a crap” factor wasn’t there for his team — and as trite as it seems, it matters.

The Breakdown: The College Football Playoff has made games like these seem irrelevant, which is why it’s probably going to expand to eight teams in the near future. Regardless, 11 wins and a potential top-five finish are accomplishments, and that’s what’s on the line (at least the former … the latter is out of Michigan’s control, though a win obviously helps their case).

Bowl wins help perception when it comes to recruiting, program trajectory, etc. While nothing can erase the stain of the blowout loss in Columbus, a Peach Bowl victory could at least start the healing.