Michigan’s defense will have a revamped look in 2019, thanks to the departure of six starters from the 2018 unit.

As a result, the Wolverines are only expected to start four seniors (and no fifth-year seniors) on this year’s squad, with viper Khaleke Hudson arguably being the most experienced of the quartet.

He admitted that even though it’s different not having the likes of Chase Winovich, Devin Bush and David Long around anymore, new players have excelled in their places and have more than held their own.

“The next guys in line knew they had to step up and bring that same energy — they’re doing that so far and we haven’t lost a step as a result,” Hudson revealed. “We’re still a brotherhood out there.

“Guys like [junior linebacker Josh] Ross and [redshirt sophomore linebacker Jordan] Anthony play the same position Bush played, and they’re each doing their job and then some. You’re going to see it on the field from both of them this year.

“As a senior, I know I have to step up no matter what because of the way everyone looks up to the seniors. It’s important to take that pressure and run with it, and lead the team the way I’m supposed to.”

Hudson admitted the entire roster has an extra pep in their step due to the way last year ended.

Consecutive blowout losses to Ohio State and Florida to conclude 2018 are the lasting memory for most fans, and defensive staffers Greg Mattison and Al Washington departing for Columbus right after the campaign ended only poured salt on the wound.

“Those two coaches had to make a choice for themselves and for their families, so I would never knock them for making that decision,” Hudson explained.

“That game [against OSU] is circled on our schedule though — we have to win it and not keep letting the same thing occur each year.

“The last two games of 2018 really haunted us and we’re working to never let that happen again. We need to get revenge and there’s really nothing else to say.

"All the guys have gotten tighter as a group with every practice, because we all want to meet our expectations and will fight and claw to be on top at the end of the season. We’ve been working our tails off to get to that point.”

Notes

• Much of the chatter surrounding Michigan's football team this spring has surrounded Josh Gattis and the impact his no huddle system will have on U-M's offensive players.

An aspect that hasn't been discussed as much, however, is the effect it will have on the Wolverine defensive athletes.

“The offense is more spread out, which makes it a challenge for us because we were used to the old offense," Hudson said. "It’s good though because most teams in college football are going to the spread nowadays and away from three tight end sets.

"I feel like this is the offense our guys are supposed to be in, because it fits them perfectly. Communication is key for us on defense, because everyone has to be in sync and know what their assignments are.

"The offense makes our communication even tighter because we know we need to match their speed and intensity. Going against them in practice will help us when we face other teams.”

