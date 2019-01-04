Michigan Wolverines Football: Khaleke Hudson Returning For Senior Year
Michigan junior linebacker Khaleke Hudson announced via instagram that he'd be returning for his senior season.
Hudson has appeared in 38 career games with 23 starts. He's a two-time All-Big Ten honoree (honorable mention, coaches, 2017-18 and media, 2018) and has racked up 135 total tackles, including 44 this year and 83 last season, when he finished the year with 18.5 stops for loss.
Hudson also has 10 career sacks as a two-year starter at viper linebacker.
