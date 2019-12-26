Michigan junior defensive end Kwity Paye was always considered a strong lean to return for his senior season. He made it official Thursday night, Dec. 26.

Paye was part of the self-proclaimed "salt and pepper" end combination with sophomore Aidan Hutchinson. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection this season after notching 49 tackles, including 12.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook