Michigan Wolverines Football: Kwity Paye Announces He'll Return
Michigan junior defensive end Kwity Paye was always considered a strong lean to return for his senior season. He made it official Thursday night, Dec. 26.
🤞🏿〽️ pic.twitter.com/JSe9cyDtqT— Kwity Paye (@KwityPaye_19) December 27, 2019
Paye was part of the self-proclaimed "salt and pepper" end combination with sophomore Aidan Hutchinson. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection this season after notching 49 tackles, including 12.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks.
